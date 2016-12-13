AugustaWestland Scam: Case should be pursued in an unbiased and neutral manner, says D Raja

New Delhi, Dec 13: Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja on Tuesday said that the Augusta Westland chopper scam case should be pursued in an unbiased and neutral manner.

“This is an issue which has been raised many times and now investigation is on. It is for the law enforcing authorities to pursue the matter in a manner which should not give any apprehension of targeting some particular bureaucrats, appointed by the previous government,” he told ANI.

Raja further said that the case should be pursued keeping in view, the country’s interest.

“Neutral approach must be there in pursuing and investigating the case because, the way it is pursued, can lead to apprehension of political vendetta and such an impression should not be created. Law must take its course and there must be very neutral and unbiased investigation.” he said.

Former Air Chief Marshal (retired) chief, S.P. Tyagi was arrested on Friday over committing alleged irregularities in the Rs. 3,600 crore AgustaWestland dealto acquire a dozen VVIP choppers.

Air Chief Marshal (retired), Tyagi, who headed the Indian Air Force between 2005 and 2007, has been accused by investigators in Italy and India of abusing his official position to swing the contract in favour of Finnmeccanica, the parent company of UK-based helicopter maker AgustaWestland by tailoring specifications of the tender at the instance of his cousins.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter.

