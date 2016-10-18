Aung San Suu Kyi in India : Every time I come to India I realise how close we are says Myanmar’s Foreign Minister

New Delhi, Oct 18: Myanmar’s Foreign Minister and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Suu Kyi, who is the de facto leader of Myanmar stayed back in India after the Brics-Bimstec summit in Goa ended over the weekend.

She met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi yesterday and is learnt to have discussed the steps for strengthening of Indo-Myanmar ties.

This morning, PM Narendra Modi received her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt after which Suu Kyi inspected the guard of honour. She said it gave her great pleasure to be back in India. “Every time I come back I realise how close we are to each other. I look forward to better our relationship and I believe that our friendship will stand the test of time and circumstances.”