Aung San Suu Kyi to meet Myanmar migrant workers during Malaysia visit

Naypyidaw, July 6 : State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will meet with Myanmar migrant workers during her trip to Malaysia in August.

This will be her Suu Kyi’s third trip to Malaysia, but first as the de facto head of the new National League for Democracy government.

U Zaw Htay, spokesperson for the state counsellor and the President’s Office said that the two bilateral agreements are expected to be on the table for Myanmar migrant workers.

“Both governments’ officials are still arranging the [exact] date and the labour ministry will arrange the trip. The two labour ministers will be signing the memorandums of understanding,” the Myanmar Times quoted U Zaw as saying.

During her visit to Thailand last month, Suu Kyi met with Myanmar migrant workers there.

Labour ministers of both countries also signed two agreements and one memorandum of understanding, covering employment, labour cooperation and border crossing, during her three-day trip in Thailand.

There are an estimated 500,000 to 700,000 Myanmar migrant workers living in Malaysia, most of them without legal documents. (ANI)