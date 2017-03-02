Aurangabad hospital makes new knee replacement implant for Indian population

Aurangabad, Mar 2: A private hospital in the city has made available a new knee replacement implant called the Anthem Total Knee System, which is affordable and suitable for the Indian population who has smaller bones.

Addressing mediapersons here yesterday, Dr Rajiv Mohagaonkar, senior consultant and head of Orthopedics department at Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital, said that the Anthem knee has been designed to deliver improved value for those undergoing medical care with a goal to make total knee replacement more accessible, more affordable and more appropriate without compromising on quality, functional outcome or implant longevity, which has the success rate of about 85 per cent among the patients, he claimed.

In India the success percentage of Total Knee Replacement (TKR) had seen a downward trend in the recent past, he noted and pointed out that it was due to the persistent pain experienced by the patients after TKR.

He claimed that Anthem, on the other hand, is a path-breaking technological implant now available in the country for Indian patients.

The fit of the Anthem implant has been specially developed to accommodate the differences seen in the size and shape of patients’ bones from diverse population group in India, Dr Mohagaonkar added