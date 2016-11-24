Australia and New Zealand, favourite destinations amongst Indian travellers

New Delhi, November 24: According to a survey, Australia and New Zealand have emerged as favourite destinations amongst Indian travellers.

Global travel search company Skyscanner drew comparisons between travel searches from 2015 and 2016, highlighting the places where Indian travellers will be ushering in 2017.

According to the survey, crunching numbers from over 50 million users every month, New Zealand emerged as a favourite among Indian travellers, witnessing a growth of 52 percent in travel searches from last year.

While Australia was the second most searched destination and recorded an increase of 47 percent in travel searches compared to last year, Malaysia saw a rise of 28 percent in travel searches and Britain recorded a 15 percent surge in searches since 2015.

“It is exciting to witness a change in the perspective of the Indian travellers. One of recent surveys divulged Indians as the most adventurous travellers and now our data study further strengthens the insight. Moving away from the cliche holiday spots, Indians are willing to travel far and wide for seasonal holidays,” Reshmi Roy, Growth Manager at Skyscanner, said in a statement.

“Distance and budget are no longer considered constraints to plan a holiday. Skyscanner remains an active travel partner to help travellers see beyond the usual, keep an open mind for adventure and plan the ultimate trip,” Roy added.

–IANS