Australia beat thrash India by 333 runs to end record winning streak in First Test

Pune, Feb 25: Australia ended India’s 19-match record unbeaten streak after thrashing the hosts by a mammoth 333 runs in the opening cricket Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth 441, India once again succumbed to the left-arm spin of Steve O’Keefe, who returned with figures of 6/35 in the second innings to bundle out the hosts for a paltry 107. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon also contributed with four wickets.

The 32-year-old O’Keefe, who took six wickets in the first innings, took his overall match haul to 12 wickets.

With the win, the visitors have now taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

–IANS

tri/vm