Australia vs Pakistan Second Test: Warner’s 144 help Aussies stage strong reply against Pak on Day 3

Melbourne, Dec 28: Opener David Warner struck a scorching century and Usman Khawaja well-supported him as Australia reached 278-2 at the end of the third day’s play of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

The Steve Smith-led side staged a strong reply to Pakistan’s first innings score of 443-9 declared.

After losing opener Matt Renshaw for mere 10 runs, opener Warner smashed 17 fours and one six in his 144-run knock off 143 balls besides sharing a solid 198-run stand with Pakistan-born Khawaja for the second wicket.

At stumps, Australia were trailing by 165 runs from Pakistan’s first innings, with Khawaja (95) and skipper Steve Smith (10) batting at the crease.

For Pakistan, Yasir Shah and Wahab Riaz picked a wicket each.

Earlier, resuming at yesterday’s score of 310-6, opener Azhar Ali became the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century on the Australian soil before the tourists declared their first innings after lunch.

Azhar struck 20 boundaries in his unbeaten 205-run knock while pacer Sohail Khan contributed a significant 65 as the Misbah-ul-Haq-led side added 132 runs on the third day.

Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird took three wickets each while Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc chipped in with a wicket.

