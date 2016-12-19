Australian actress Margot Robbie all set to wed her boyfriend Tom Ackerley

Sydney,Dec19:She recently touched down in Australia to enjoy the Christmas holidays with her family.

But a new report claims Margot Robbie, 26, is also set to tie the knot with her beau, Tom Ackerley, while she is home.

Woman’s Day allege that the pair will wed in a secret location on the Gold Coast, Queensland, where The Wolf Of Wall Street actress grew up.

According to the magazine, Tom wished to get married in his native UK, but gave up his dream for his ladylove, who has always wanted to say ‘I do’ Down Under.

‘The Gold Coast was somewhere she always wanted to get married, given it’s where she was raised as a kid on her grandparents’ farm,’ a ‘friend’ allegedly told the publication.

‘They decided to get marry around Christmas so they could spend time with both their families afterwards, which they’ve never done before,’ an insider added.

Margot and Tom met in 2013 on set of World War II drama Suite Française in France.

And this is not the first time wedding rumours have emerged about the pair.

The couple sparked rumours of a secret marriage after they were seen wearing matching gold bands while Margot filmed Suicide Squad in Toronto, last June.

Again, according to Woman’s Day, a friend of the pair claimed that: ‘It is well known within their friendship group that they got married – people refer to them as husband and wife.