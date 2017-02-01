Australian actress Nicole Kidman negotiating for role in ‘Aquaman’

Los Angeles, Feb 1 : Actress Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join the cast of “Aquaman” as the mother of the superhero, played by Jason Momoa.

Warner Bros’ “Aquaman”, being helmed by James Wan, will release in October 2018.

“Aquaman” is based on the DC Comics character who is king of Atlantis, born half-human as Arthur Curry and half-Atlantean. Aquaman’s mother is Atlanna, who has escaped the underwater kingdom and had a son with a lighthouse keeper, reports variety.com.

The production on “Aquaman” will start in April in Australia. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who starred on Netflix’s “The Get Down”, has been tapped to play the villain Black Manta.

Amber Heard is playing Mera, Aquaman’s love interest, and Willem Dafoe will portray Aquaman’s science advisor, Dr. Vulko.

Meanwhile, Kidman has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in “Lion”. She is also starring in and executive producing HBO’s series “Big Little Lies” – which will air in India on Star World Premiere HD from February 23.

–IANS

sug/vt