Australian butcher uses unclothed female displayed along with meat pieces

Sydney,April12:A butcher in Australia is generating plenty of controversy across social media after literally treating a woman like a piece of meat.

Darren Gerrand of Lancelin in Western Australia, teamed up with photographer Kym Illman to photograph a nude woman lying alongside the meat offerings in his refrigerated display case. In the photo, the model posing is painted with lines indicating where her “flank,” “rib” or “breast” meat is located– much like cows or chickens on a butcher chart.

Illman explained to Vice that the shoot was the brainchild of both himself and Gerrand, although the model was the one who came up with the idea for the paint lines “after she spotted a poster in the store with beef cuts marked on the cow.”

The photo, which was taken in February, was first posted to the town of Lancelin’s official Facebook page last Thursday, where it was deemed “a curious sight.

Critics, however, are calling the photo offensive and degrading to women, with one local resident claiming she’ll “never support this business again,” and another simply calling it “disgusting.”

Others merely shared jokes inspired by the post, with one writing that he “never did like parsley,” and another stating that he’d like to order “2 rump, 2 legs and 2 breast” pieces.

Illman has since told Vice that the project was simply “a great social experiment to see how people would react,” but Jasmine Sanders, an online branding expert and the CEO of Acent-cy Online Marketing, thinks it was staged purely for publicity.

Sanders told Fox News she believes the photo was likely “an appeal to get potential customers and media in the store,” and the idea to sell it “as some new social media campaign … probably worked well.”

“This type of branding stunt reminds me of something you would have seen in National Lampoon magazine,” she added.