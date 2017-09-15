Australian church cancels wedding after bride shows support for gay marriage on Facebook

Ballarat/Australia, September 15: An Australian church on Thursday cancelled a heterosexual couple’s wedding after they posted in the social media bout their marriage. According to reliable sources, the 26-year-old bride and 25-year-old groom were to be married in November at their Presbyterian church, Ebenezer St John’s in Ballarat, by the church minister Steven North.

According to media reports from the Agence France-Presse, after the bride posted a status on Facebook that she stands for same-sex marriage, the couple were called and told that the prime minister has ordered to cancel their wedding. The bride wrote in Facebook that “I know it’s something not everyone will agree on and that’s fine but this is what I stand for and frankly it doesn’t effect my relationship with my partner not even one bit.”

In a letter to the couple, Mr Steven North said that their beliefs opposes the teaching of Christ Jesus. According to the media sources, he wrote that “By continuing to officiate it would appear either that I support your views on same-sex marriage, or that I am uncaring about this matter. As you know, neither statement is correct.”

The couple had already sent the wedding invitations with the church as the location to the guests. This decision has sparked debate among commentators and Chris Smith, the Australian talkback radio broadcaster of the 2GB Sydney afternoon show said it could probably be considered discrimination before same-sex marriage is legalized. Susie O’Brien, The Herald Sun columnist called the decision “absolutely appalling.” She added that “The thought of the churches trawling through this couple’s Facebook pages to see what they think about gay marriage is the most appalling waste of their time.”