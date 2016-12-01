Australian coach Darren Lehmann casts doubt on Shaun Marsh’s selection for Gabba Test

Melbourne [Australia],Dec 01: Australian coach Darren Lehmann has cast doubt over injured Shaun Marsh returning to the national squad for the opening day-night Test of the three-match series against Pakistan beginning at the Gabba on December 15.

Marsh got his little finger re-injured while fielding in the opening Test against South Africa, and was eventually ruled out of the series.

The 33-year-old is yet to resume full training and is currently facing a race against the clock to earn a recall for the first Test against Pakistan.

“He’s not back to full training yet. He’s touch-and-go for that Shield game. That’s going to be the biggest thing – to make sure his finger’s right,” cricket.com.au quoted Lehmann as saying.

However, Lehmann ruled out picking the opening batsman, saying they wanted to see him have some game time before making a return.

“We want him (Marsh) to play some cricket before we consider him. That’s going to be the challenge for him, to get back playing,” he said of Marsh, who had earlier sustained the finger injury during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in August.

Marsh is also in doubt to play for Western Australia in their next Sheffield Shield outing against Queensland on Monday, which is also a pink-ball match in Brisbane.

However, the WACA Shield match is the only opportunity for Marsh to impress selectors and earn a recall to Australia’s Test side.

(ANI)