Australian couple assault Indian cabbie in an event of racial violence

Sydney, May22: An Indian cab driver is in hospital after being assaulted in Australia’s Tasmania by a couple who also screamed racist slur and said, “You f****** Indian, you deserve it.”

The driver said he had picked up the couple on Friday night around 10.30 pm and was heading to a McDonald’s drive-thru. According to him, the woman allegedly kept opening the door to throw up even though he kept warning her about other cars.

The couple allegedly started abusing the driver and started kicking the vehicle to damage it, while screaming, “You f****** Indian” and “bloody Indian”.

The cab driver alleged that the man punched him from behind, and pushed him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly.

After several minutes, some pedestrians reportedly jumped in to help the driver and called the police and ambulance.

The victim has alleged that the police have not checked CCTV footage from the drive-thru, which could have helped identify the couple.

Another witness has come forward to testify on behalf of the cab driver and has presented a video footage of the incident.