Australian couple hides engagement ring in necklace pendant for a year

When an Australian man named Terry decided it was time to pop the question to his girlfriend of over 2 years, Anna, it didn’t take him long to find the ring – she was already wearing it without knowing.

In one of the most creative proposals this year, Terry concealed the ring in a way that was so clever, Anna was wearing it for over a year and had absolutely no idea. When the big moment came to finally reveal it, she was in shock. “Wait… It’s been in there the entire time? I could have lost it, you f*****g idiot,” Anna reportedly gasped. Terry photographed the whole thing and created a heartwarming video montage of his photos on YouTube just this morning.

It takes true patience to hold on to a secret like this one for so long, but Terry and Anna’s story proves that it’s worth it to see the look of surprise on your loved one’s face.

Meet Terry and Anna, a couple from Australia who recently got engaged after more than 2 years together

For their 1 year anniversary, Terry made a necklace for Anna out of Huon pine, a Tasmanian wood

Anna wore the necklace almost every day, unaware the whole time what her sneaky boyfriend had done with it

Inside the pendant, a proposal lay in wait, a surprise Terry had carefully concealed and kept to himself

When the right moment came, Terry cracked it open with a knife, and made his move

Anna’s initial reaction was shock – “it’s been in there the entire time? I could have lost it, you f*****g idiot!”

The proposal took place at Smoo Cave in Scotland, smoo ironically meaning ‘hidden’ in Old Norse

It takes true patience to hold on to a secret like this one for so long – congratulations Terry and Anna!

See the heartwarming video Terry made to document the experience below:

