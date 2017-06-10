Australian lad planks the road while spotting a massive endangered python slithering across a road

Meerut,June10:: A local Australian lad recently spotted a massive endangered python slithering across a road and then he did what most of us won’t do – planked next to the snake.

Matthew Bager – the man in question spotted the giant python crawling on the Mof Road on Tuesday night.

Realising that the Pilbara Rick Olive Python is an endangered species, Matthew waited with the python until it got off the road safely.

A Facebook user Tracey Heimberger had posted a photo showing Matthew Bager planking – lying flat on his stomach – next to a Pilbara rock olive python slithering across a road in Western Australia.

“Matthew Bager you’re a legend!!” Heimberger wrote.

“For those of you who aren’t aware- the Pilbara Rick Olive Python is an endangered species. Matthew waited with the python until it got off the road safely. For those of you who aren’t from the local area- this road is very busy especially at shift changeover & during the day (with tourists & general public).