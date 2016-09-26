Australian man charged in sexual abuse over internet child abuse

Sydney,Sept26:A South Australian man has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing two children under 14 and broadcasting it on the internet.

The 32-year-old man from the state’s far north was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and producing and disseminating aggravated child exploitation material.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in the Port Augusta Magistrates’ Court on September 26.

