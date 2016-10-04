Australian men jailed for stripping down to Malaysian flag underwears, land in jail

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 4 : Nine Australian men were jailed for stripping down to their underwear — depicting the Malaysian flag — at the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix in Sepang.

The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Razlan Razali condemned this act of celebration by the Australian fans at the victory of their countryman Daniel Ricciardo, reported New Strait Times.

Following the Sunday incident, Razali said, “This shows a huge lack of respect for Malaysians; this is stupid behaviour from foreigners who have no sense of cultural sensitivity and respect.”

The group was arrested for public indecency and disrespecting the national flag after citizens reported about it.