Australian MP named Larissa Waters inspired women all over the globe during her speech to move a motion in the parliament,while breastfeeding her three-month-old daughter

Sydney,June24:Breastfeeding a child is something mothers across the world do, but yet feeding a baby in public is looked down upon for some reason. While several women have been shamed for breastfeeding their child in a public space, there is an increasing number of women fighting against the stigma and discrimination.

In a historical move, an MP named Larissa Waters from Australia inspired women all over the globe during her speech to move a motion in the parliament, as she was breastfeeding her three-month-old daughter Alia Joy while addressing the house. Waters was speaking about the black lung disease which affects coal miners in the country.

The MP who previously made headlines for breastfeeding her child in Australia’s Senate, also joked on Twitter about how her daughter moved her motion. The step was also lauded by women leaders in Australia as it follows a humiliating incident in 2009 when Sarah Hanson-Young was forced to remove her child from the chambers.

Such a bold act against the stigma associated with women breastfeeding in public is crucial for raising awareness regarding women’s rights around the worl