Australian Open: Bopanna-Babos advance into pre-quarters

Melbourne , Jan 21: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Hungarian partner Tímea Babos marched into the mixed doubles pre-quarter finals of the Australian Open with a straight sets victory in their last-32 clash on Sunday.

The Indo-Hungarian pair brushed aside the duo of Ellen Perez and Andrew Whittington 6-2, 6-4 on the Margaret Court Arena.

The two will next face the pair of Vania King and Franko Škugor in the last 16 clash.

King and Škugor had already reached the pre-quarters by seeing off the Australian pair of Anastasia Rodionova and J. Smith.(ANI)