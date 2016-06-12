Australian Open: Saina Nehwal to battle China’s Yu Sun in final today

Sydney, June 12: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will look to win her first title of 2016 today when she will take on China’s Yu Sun in the final of the Australian Open Super Series Badminton tournament in Sydney. In the semi-finals yesterday, while Saina easily saw off higher placed Chinese Yihan Wang, Sun stunned compatriot and third seed Xuerui Li.

Saina and Sun have played 6 times against each other, with the ace Indian leading the head-to-head record, 5-1. Saina has won the last 5 matches played between the two.