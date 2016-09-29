Australian PM assures criminals responsible for the MH 17 tragedy would be brought to justice

London, September 29: After the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report on the Malaysian flight MH17 stated that the Buk missile that downed the flight was brought from Russia, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Thursday the country will continue to pursue Moscow.

Turnbull said the perpetrator, the criminals responsible for the tragedy, would be brought to justice, reports the Guardian.

“We will be tireless in our efforts to ensure that justice is done,” he said.

A two-year investigation found close to 100 people were linked to the transport and firing of the missile, and that it had been driven from Russia into an area of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed rebels.

All 298 people aboard the flight, including 38 Australian citizens or residents, died in the attack.

Turnbull said he had discussed the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in recent weeks.

Russia has consistently rejected suggestions the missile was fired by its military or rebels it backed and theorised the plane was in fact brought down by the Ukrainian army.

But the interim findings, released on Wednesday, showed the missile was launched from a Buk trailer that was brought from Russia and returned there after launch.

The independent joint investigation team (JIT) was led by Dutch authorities but includes representatives of Australia, Malaysia, Ukraine and Belgium.

The investigation team said they based their findings on information collected from radar images, thousands of pieces of wreckage, photos, videos, tapped phone calls and testimonials from people who have seen the Buk missile being driven.

Russia immediately dismissed its findings and said the investigation was biased and politically motivated.