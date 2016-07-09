Australian PM Turnbull likely to form a majority government

Melbourne, July 9 : Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is likely to stay as the leader of the Liberal Party as the latest counting gives it one more seat, for a total of 74, with prospects of picking up at least another two.

This would give Turnbull the 76 seats needed to pass legislation without having to rely on support from independents, reports News.com.au.

Liberal National Party (LNP) MP Bert van Manem on Friday and Saturday postal votes received a comfortable lead of more than 900 votes over Labor challenger Des Hardman in the Queensland electorate of Forde.

According to the counting, sitting LNP MP Michelle Landry leads Labor’s Leisa Neaton by 139 votes in this Rockhampton-based seat.

While Labor candidate Anne Aly leads by 399 votes, sitting Liberal MP Luke Simpkins is picking up 55 per cent of postal votes.

Labor’s Cathy O’Toole is 348 votes behind sitting MP Ewen Jones.

The race is however, far from over in the Townsville-based seat.

Sitting Liberal MP Matt Williams is winning 54 per cent of postal votes, though former Labor MP Steve Georganas leads by just 161 votes.

The counting will anytime decide the fate of Turnbull, who will most likely win the game. (ANI)