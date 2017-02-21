Australian state New South Wales to push for legalizing medical cannabis

February 21, 2017 | By :
Australian state New South Wales to push for legalizing medical cannabis

Sydney, Feb 21 : The state opposition government in Australia’s New South Wales on Tuesday said it will push for medical cannabis to be legal for patients suffering from terminal and other long term illnesses.

The legislation would allow those who are afflicted with diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis and HIV, to have on their person 15 grams of the currently illicit substance, for their own personal use in treating their condition.

State opposition leader Luke Foley is adamant that the bill would allow those who are currently suffering to treat their diseases, and ease their pain, without being viewed as criminals by the authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This is about restoring dignity to those seeking temporary relief from the pain and suffering of their affliction,” Foley said.

“Seeking respite from relentless and unwavering illness should not be a criminal offence.”

The last time similar legislation was presented before state parliament was during the reign of Barry O’Farrell in 2013, when it was denied.

–IANS

py/

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Fuel price could be Rs. 50 if central, state taxes are reduced proportionately, but Modi Govt least bothered
Australian funeral home damaged beyond recognition after a deer made it inside and ran around for 20 minute
Dental brace wire lodged inside stomach of Australian woman bewilders doctors
Australian woman broadcaster shows what to do while wrangling a snake out of her office
Kangaroo dressed in leopard-print ,shot dead and tied to a chair on an Australian roadside
Odisha State govt to set up four more science centres in different parts of state to popularize science and technology among people
Top