Australian woman broadcaster shows what to do while wrangling a snake out of her office

Sydney,August1:The incredible ease with which a woman in Australia wrangled a snake out of her office is impressing many on the Internet. A short video uploaded on Facebook by 9 News Darwin shows the snake coiled up next to a computer in the news channel’s office.

Writing on Facebook, the channel explains that on Monday, a cameraperson first spotted the snake curled up next to a computer in the editing suite.

Luckily, an employee who had experience handling reptiles safely removed the nearly two-metre snake from the office.

In the video, the employee can be seen using a wire hanger to gently pry the snake away from the computer. She then fearlessly grabs it and tries to put it in a bag.

Watch the video below:

Kate Limon, a news director with the Australian broadcaster, also tweeted the video, provoking a flurry of reactions on social media.

According to Ms Limon, the snake was released into the wild.

