Authorities begins probe after 90 school children fall ill having mid-day meal

NEW DELHI, June 7 : The authorities Tuesday began a probe a day after 90 children fell ill following consumption of mid-day meal at a school in the eastern state of Jharkhand.

“The school children had consumed the mid-day meal Monday. The free lunch was allegedly infected by a lizard. We have initiated an investigation and take action against those guilty of negligence,” a senior state government official said, on condition of anonymity.

The students of classes 1 to 6 of Chilga upgraded middle school in the state’s Giridih district’s Jamua block had reportedly consumed khichdi (a cooked mixture of rice and lentils) and soon started complaining of vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain.

They were immediately rushed to a hospital and some discharged after initial treatment, B.M. Rai, a doctor, told the media.

This is not the first time that school children fell ill after consuming lizard-infected mid-day meal. Some 60 children had to be hospitalised after having food at a school in Chatra district in May.