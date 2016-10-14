Auto-driver arrested for forcing himself on lady passenger in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD,Oct14: An auto-rickshaw driver was today arrested for allegedly trying to force himself on a woman passenger after kidnapping her at Hassan Nagar in Hyderabad, police said.

According to RGI Airport police, the 28-year-old woman on Wednesday boarded the auto of Mohammed Sharfuddin, and sat in the front seat and when they reached Shamshabad the accused with “evil intention” suddenly diverted the route for kidnapping the victim and seduced to illicit intercourse against her will.

The woman immediately jumped out from the moving auto and lodged a complaint with RGI Airport police station and during course of investigation the accused auto driver was arrested and was produced before a court, police added.