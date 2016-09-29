Auto-rickshaw aggregator Jugnoo announced launch of `Web booking` feature

New Delhi,Sept29: India`s leading auto-rickshaw aggregator Jugnoo has announced the launch of `Web booking` feature to extend its services through the Web browser, after the launch of its integrated app for mobile users.With this launch, Jugnoo has moved a step further towards user convenience as apart from mobile phones, auto rides can now also be booked using laptops and desktops.

Jugnoo users can now book their rides by simply logging on to the Web at ride.jugnoo.in via any connected device.”India being the fastest growing smartphone market globally, all manufacturers, big or small, are looking east for growth.

Although the second quarter of 2016 recorded 27.5 million smartphone devices being sold, only 60 percent of the total internet users in India have access to internet on their mobile phones,” said Founder and CEO Jugnoo, Samar Singla.

“With this as a background, extending our services to the Web, aids us in tapping a wider audience. Additionally, this initiative is also targeted towards those customers who have internet facility but are reluctant to download and install apps onto their phones for various reasons.

In the Jugnoo web feature, the current location of the user is picked by the driver either through their device`s IP address or GPS if the device is GPS enabled,” added Singla.Strategically expanding its services through multiple platforms, in the recent past the company introduced Jugnoo Bot in integration with Facebook messenger and then the integration with `Siri` The Personal Digital Assistant of Apple to make the booking process, simpler, easier and more accessible.

Jugnoo is constantly working towards adding value to its myriad services. Apart from expanding its services in various Indian cities, the company consistently launches value added features for its customers to add to that competitive edge.