Autodriver fools Mumbai actress Megha Chakraborty by paying with fake Rs100 note

October 18, 2016 | By :

Mumbai,,Oct18:In a monotonic incident, Mumbai-based actress Megha Chakraborty posted a picture of a ‘Monopoly’ note that she unknowingly accepted from an auto-rickshaw driver.

Needless to say, the picture has gone viral with more than 10k likes and over 1600 shares on Facebook.

She wrote,Last night at 1am I got fooled by a autowala in Mumbai sala kamina…. ‘children bank of India’ SERIOUSLY.”

The auto driver is said to have nonchalantly handed over the balance and fled away

