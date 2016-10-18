Autodriver fools Mumbai actress Megha Chakraborty by paying with fake Rs100 note
Mumbai,,Oct18:In a monotonic incident, Mumbai-based actress Megha Chakraborty posted a picture of a ‘Monopoly’ note that she unknowingly accepted from an auto-rickshaw driver.
Needless to say, the picture has gone viral with more than 10k likes and over 1600 shares on Facebook.
She wrote, “Last night at 1am I got fooled by a autowala in Mumbai sala kamina…. ‘children bank of India’ SERIOUSLY.”
The auto driver is said to have nonchalantly handed over the balance and fled away
