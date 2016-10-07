Automaker Ford shuts its production line in Australia after nearly a decade

Sydney,Oct7:Ford Motor Co. has ended 91 years of car manufacturing in Australia, with the last two Australian car makers due to close their doors next year. Ford Australia said it built the world’s last six-cylinder, rear-wheel drive Falcon XR6 at its Broadmeadows plant in Melbourne on Friday and that 600 employees had lost their jobs.

About 3.5 million Falcons, once Australians’ most popular vehicle, have been built since 1960, but few have been exported. Ford, General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. announced in 2013 that they were quitting Australia and shedding 6,600 jobs because of high production costs and increasing competition.

Ford president Bob Graziano said approximately 1,200 workers would lose their jobs when the Broadmeadows and Geelong plants were shut down. He made the announcement in Melbourne, after announcing that the company had lost $141 million over the past financial year — taking losses over the past five years to more than $600 million. Automotive industry specialists said the decision would have significant ramifications for the wider manufacturing industry.