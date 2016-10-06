Automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra launches electric cargo, passenger vans

New Delhi, Oct 6: Automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra on Thursday launched all-electric cargo and passenger vans under the brand name of ‘eSupro’.

These will serve primarily the business-to-business (B2B) segment.

“The launch will usher in a whole new concept in emission-free cargo transportation and people movement. It will provide much-needed fillip to companies in the B2B and e-commerce segment,” said company’s President and Chief (Automotive) Pravin Shah.

The car-maker claimed that on a full charge, the new vehicles can run for up to 112 km, depending on load, and can achieve a top speed of 60 km per hour.

The cargo and passenger vans are priced respectively at Rs 8.45 lakh and Rs 8.75 lakh in the capital, taking into account state subsidies and incentives under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles India scheme.

“Zero emission vehicles will drive the future of mobility, reduce emission and build an ecosystem for electric mobility in India, on par with its foreign counterparts,” said Mahindra Electric’s Chief Executive Officer Arvind Mathew.