Automobile major Maruti Suzuki reports surge of 27.10 per cent in monthly sales

New Delhi, Feb 1: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a surge of 27.10 per cent in its monthly sales for last month.

According to the company, its sales during the month under review rose to 144,396 units from 113,606 units sold during the corresponding month last year.

For January, the company’s domestic sale was up 25.9 per cent to 133,934 units from 106,383 units.

Similarly, exports surged by 44.8 per cent with 10,462 units shipped out, up from 7,223 units sold abroad in January 2016.

Segment-wise, sales of passenger cars rose by 25.7 per cent to 133,768 units against 106,383 units.

The sales of utility vehicles increased by a whopping 101 per cent to 16,313 units.

The off-take in the van segment increased by 34.9 per cent to 14,179 units.

–IANS