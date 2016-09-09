Avatar’ sequel out, follow the family saga of Jake, Neytiri & their kids

NewYork,Sept9:A while back James Cameron had announced that the Avatar sequel would be hitting screens in 2018. And since then, the excitement among sci-fi movie lovers was on the rise. And now, according to reports, we finally have some details on the upcoming sequels. Yes! James Cameron says the sequels of Avatar will be a “family saga” and will focus on their struggles against humans.

Cameron said, “The storyline in the sequels really follows Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children. It’s more of a family saga about the struggle with the humans.”

Cameron promised the second film would come out in Christmas 2018, and he does not want the subsequent installments to release too far from each other. “We haven’t moved that target yet, but we will if we need to. The important thing for me is not when the first one comes out but the cadence of the release pattern. I want them to be released as close together as possible. If it’s an annual appointment to show up at Christmas, I want to make sure that we’re able to fulfill on that promise,” he added.

Production on the second Avatar film is expected to begin in 2017, with Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver returning to portray their roles from the first film as Colonel Miles Quaritch and Dr. Grace Augustine respectively. It is unclear how the two characters will be involved in the film since both of them died in the first film.

The other three installments are scheduled to be released in 2020, 2022 and 2023 respectively.