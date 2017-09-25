Awareness campaign by Punjab Aids Control Society says AIDS can spread through handshakes, mobile phones

Punjab, September 25: It was previously said that Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome could be spread through communication. According to reliable sources, Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome is caused by Human Immunodeficiency Virus and is spread through certain body fluids like semen, vaginal or rectal fluids, blood and breast milk. It attacks the immune system of the body, especially the CD4 cells that are often called as T cells.

The fact that Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome does not spread from touch was being stressed from a long time, since it is also one of the top-most myths people have about the disease. Still, the Punjab State Aids Control Society (PSACS) needs some lessons, since it promoted exactly the opposite in one of its pamphlets which was published with an intent to provide awareness on AIDS.

According to media reports, the details of the pamphlet which is written in Gurmukhi, says that AIDS can be transmitted by shaking hands with an infected person or even through using utensils used by an AIDS infected person. The pamphlet further mentioned that by sharing things like mobile phones, computers used by an infected person and also using toilets used by an infected person can trigger transmission of the disease.