Awash with overnight rain, Delhi wakes up to cloudy morning

New Delhi: Overnight rains and cloudy skies on Monday morning brought respite from hot and humid weather here, decreasing the minimum temperature to three notches below the season’s average at 24.8 degree Celsius.

“Monsoon has arrived in the capital. The city received 45.2 mm rains in 24 hours up to 8.30 a.m.,” an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“It will be generally cloudy sky on Monday. Light rain/thunder shower is expected to occur in some areas in the day ahead,” the official added.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degree Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 a.m. was 74 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average while minimum temperature of the day was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average for this time of the season.