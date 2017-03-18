Awkward!Donald Trump snubs German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s handshake and sends Twitter into a meltdown

NEW DELHI, March18:  During a photo opportunity at the White House, US President Donald Trump refused to shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s hand. After a joint news conference where he publicly disagreed with her on major issues, Mr Trump snubbed a handshake request from Ms Merkel – and sent Twitter into a meltdown. A short clip of the awkward moment quickly made it to the Internet, where Tweeple were quick to jump to conclusions, draw comparisons and outright condemn Mr Trump for his ‘childish’ behaviour.

Surprising, isn’t it?

As photographers asked the two to shake hands, Mr Trump, avoiding eye contact, appeared to snub this request. While it is possible that Mr Trump simply did not hear Ms Merkel over the din, people were unwilling to accept this theory. Some pointed out that his body language indicated that he was uncomfortable. Well, you can check out some of the funniest reactions to that moment below:

