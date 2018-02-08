Ayodhya dispute: Next hearing on March 14

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the Ayodhya dispute for March 14.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Najeeb is hearing the case.

The court also directed those involved to complete all documentation by March 7, since some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before it.

In a crucial observation, the apex court also said it will deal with the case as a pure land dispute indicating that the ownership based on history and religion will not be given consideration by the court.

The Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed site in Ayodhya between Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla and Sunni Waqf Board which is now being challenged.