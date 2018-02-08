Ayodhya dispute: Next hearing on March 14

February 8, 2018 | By :

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the  hearing in the Ayodhya dispute  for March 14.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Najeeb is hearing the case.

The court also directed those involved to complete all documentation by March 7, since some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before it.

In a crucial observation, the apex court also said it will deal with the case as a pure land dispute indicating that the ownership based on history and religion will not be given consideration by the court.

The Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed site in Ayodhya between Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla and Sunni Waqf Board which is now being challenged.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Lifting life ban of pacer Sreesanth | SC issues notice to BCCI
International pressure mounts | Maldives president, says he is ready for early polls
Kejriwal Vs BJP | AAP to move supreme court on sealing drive ban
Anthem dilemma!
Kohli down to third spot, Rabada tops Test bowlers in latest ICC rankings
Nursing homes without ICU cannot perform surgery: Supreme Court 
Top