Ayodhya dispute: World peace delegation calls for an amicable settlement

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 8 : Members of world peace delegation that visited Ayodhya site suggested to find a consensus to resolve Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Under the leadership of Vishwanath Karad, MIT World Peace University Pune, the 11-member world peace delegation visited the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The vice-chancellor of the Nalanda University, Vijay Bhatkar, president of MIT World Peace University, Vishwanath Karad, former vice-chancellor of Nagpur University, S.N. Pathan, Senior Journalist Vedpratap Vaidik, Senior Scientist Rajendra Ende, former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan Firoz Bakht Ahmed and Supreme Court advocate Siraj Quraishi participated in the delegation.

Addressing a press conference, the delegation stressed upon solving the long-standing matter amicably.

The main aim of the world peace delegation is to build a world religious shriram humanity building at the disputed site so that Ayodhya can give a message of humanity and world peace in the entire world.

The Supreme Court will continue the final hearing of the case on February 8. (ANI)