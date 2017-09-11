Ayodhya land dispute case: SC asks Allahabad HC Chief Justice to appoint new observers in 10 days

September 11, 2017 | By :
SC to resume hearing of Rohingya refugees plea against deportation today

New Delhi, September 11: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to appoint new observers in 10 days in the Ayodhya land dispute matter.

The apex court bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

This came after Allahabad High Court informed the top court that one of the observers had retired, while the second had been elevated to High Court.

The Supreme Court had earlier said that it will commence the final hearing in the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case from December 5. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
Ayodhya dispute: World peace delegation calls for an amicable settlement
Kapil Sibal
Kapil Sibal asks PM Modi to get facts right, says he never represented Sunni Waqf Board
On 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, Modi says Cong linking ‘Ram Mandir’ with polls
Babri demolition anniversary: Security intensified in Ayodhya
Ayodhya dispute: SC adjourns hearing of the case to Feb 8
Top