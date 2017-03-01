AYUSH hospital to come up in each district of country: Minister

Agartala, March 1 (IANS) The Central government has decided to set up one AYUSH (ayurveda, homeopathy, unani, siddha and yoga and naturopathy) hospital in each district of the country, Union AYUSH Minister Sripad Naik said here on Wednesday.

“In the eight northeastern states the AYUSH hospitals would be set up in 90:10 per cent funding ratio basis with central government bear 90 per cent of the total project costs and the remaining 10 per cent would be borne by the state government concerned,” he told reporters here.

Naik, who came to Tripura on Tuesday on a three-day visit, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attaches special priority to the northeastern region and as part of this, the Union Health Ministry is keen to set up AYUSH hospitals in each district of all eight states.

“No proposals to set up AYUSH hospitals in Tripura has been received yet by the AYUSH department under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” said the minister who visited some ayurveda hospitals in the state and addressed several rallies of Bharatiya Janata Party in different parts of Tripura.

He said that if the state government sends proposals to them for setting up of eight hospitals in the state’s eight districts, the central government would clear the projects on a priority basis.

–IANS

