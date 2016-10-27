AYUSH Ministry to celebrate National Ayurveda Day tomorrow

NewDelhi,Oct27:The Ministry of AYUSH will observe National Ayurveda Day on Friday on the occasion of Dhanvantari Divas or Dhanteras and the theme this year will be ‘Ayurveda for Prevention and Control of Diabetes.’ A national seminar on this theme will be organised to mark the occasion. The event will be inaugurated by Minister of State PMO, DoNER, DOPT, Dr Jitender Singh. Minister of AYUSH Shri Shripad Yesso Naik will preside over the programme.

The AYUSH Ministry will also launch ‘Mission Madhumeha through Ayurveda’, which will be a protocol for treating diabetes through Ayurveda and will be implemented throughout the country.

State governments, state AYUSH Directorates and Ayurveda Institutes have also been asked to mark National Ayurveda Day by holding various events like free medical camps, public lectures and awareness campaigns.