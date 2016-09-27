B.K Bansal Suicide: Police looking into the matter say CBI in official statement

New Delhi, September 27: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said the alleged suicide of former bureaucrat B.K. Bansal, who was charged with a graft case in July, is being investigated by the local police.

“We are deeply saddened to know the demise of B.K.Bansal and his son today. The matter is being looked into by the local police,” said CBI in an official statement.

Earlier today, Bansal allegedly committed suicide, along with his 25-year-old son at their home in Madhu Vihar in East Delhi.

Bansal, then director general of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, was arrested on July 16 on the charges of accepting Rs. 9 lakhs as a bribe from a pharmaceutical company that wanted to buy its way out of an investigation for its alleged illegal business practices.

The graft case is currently being investigated by the CBI.

“The son of B.K.Bansal was neither accused nor summoned by the CBI in the on-going bribery investigation,” the statement clarified.

The investigative agency had searched their apartment and purportedly seized Rs. 60 lakh cash, 20 property papers and details of 60 bank accounts.

Two days after Bansal’s arrest, his wife Satyabala Bansal and daughter Neha were found hanging in separate rooms at their Madhu Vihar residence on July 19.

Both women left separate suicide notes, saying the CBI raid had caused “great humiliation and they did not want to live after that”. They, however, held nobody responsible for their death.