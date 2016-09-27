B K Bansal’s son Yogesh was never summoned: CBI

New Delhi, Sep 27 : CBI today said the son of former DG Corporate Affairs B K Bansal, who allegedly committed suicide today, was neither an accused nor was he summoned by the agency in the case of alleged bribery against the officer.

Bansal and his son Yogesh allegedly committed suicide today barely two months after his wife and daughter ended their lives following the arrest of the officer in an alleged corruption case.

“We are deeply saddened to know the unfortunate demise of B K Bansal and his son today. The matter is being looked into by the local police,” CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said Bansal, then DG in Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, was an accused in a bribery case in which he was arrested on July 16, 2016.

Gaur said Bansal was granted interim bail from July 20, 2016 to August 21, 2016 and thereafter, he was granted regular bail on August 30, 2016.

“The case is under investigation. Further, the son of Shri B K Bansal was neither an accused nor was he summoned by the CBI in the ongoing bribery investigation,” Gaur said.