B S Yeddyurappa meets BJP’s top leaders, wants Shobha Karandlaje  in core committee

Bengaluru, July 9: After BJP’s central leadership dropped Shobha Karandlaje, Chikkamagaluru MP, from the list of core committee members, State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa is said to have lobbied hard on Friday with the party’s top leadership including Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman to include her in the State’s core committee.

According to sources, B S Yeddyurappa met a few Union ministers along with Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries G M Siddeshwara, former Karnataka ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Aravind Limbavali, Karwar MP Ananth Kumar Hedge and state general secretary N Ravi Kumar.

Yeddyurappa met Jaitley, Singh and Sitharaman requesting them to prevail upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue Siddeshwara in the council of ministers. The party top brass had asked Siddeshwara to resign from the ministry and work for the party as Modi had inducted Bijapur MP Ramesh Jigajinagi into the ministry.

None of the ministers gave Yeddyurappa assurance and it is said that he may meet BJP president Amit Shah. Even he has not given B S Yeddyurappa an appointment so far.

Speaking to media later, Yeddyurappa said that he had no objection to the party’s decision of dropping Shobha Karandlaje and Ravi Kumar from the core committee. He also told that he would meet Amit Shah at the earliest and request him to retain Siddeshwara in the council of ministers.