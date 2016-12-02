‘Baadshaho’s 2nd schedule ends its first day! Emraan Hashmi gives a thumbs up 

Mumbai, Dec 02: Looks like it was a great first day after kick-starting the second schedule shoot of Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn’s upcoming flick ‘Baadshaho.’

Milan Lutharia, director of the flick, took to his Twitter handle to share a snap yesterday and wrote alongside, “Wrap time on our first day in Rajasthan.”

Wrap time on our first day in Rajasthan ?? pic.twitter.com/1alt8OrKE5 — milan luthria (@milanluthria) December 2, 2016

The picture had Emraan, Ajay and Esha Gupta in it, smiling their way back, After completing their first schedule in Mumbai, the cast and crew is now in the blue city Jodhpur for their second schedule.

The other lead of ‘Baadshaho,’ Ileana D’Cruz, who is currently shooting with Arjun Kapoor for ‘Mubarakan’ in Chandigarh, will join the team soon.

On a related note, this is the second time that Ajay and Emraan has joined hands, after ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.’

This movie, that will also see Sunny Leone performing a sultry item number, is scheduled to hit the theaters in May 2017.