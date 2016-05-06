‘Baaghi’ mints close to Rs.60 crore in opening week

Mumbai, May 6: Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic action film Baaghi has struck at the box office by collecting Rs.59.72 crore in one week since its release.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film released on April 29.

After minting Rs.38.58 crore in its opening weekend, Baaghi didn’t let the footfalls decrease on weekdays too and managed to enthrall the audience in both multiplexes as well as single screen theatres.

With a collection of Rs.59.72 crore, Baaghi has emerged as the third highest grossing week one collection of 2016 so far in Bollywood, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

’Baaghi’ closes week one on a glorious note… Was excellent in mass circuits… Emerges third highest Week one of 2016 so far… Hindi films, Adarsh posted on Twitter on Friday.

Week one biz – 2016: ‘Airlift’: Rs.83.50 crore, ‘Fan’: Rs.71.50 crore, ‘Baaghi’: Rs.59.72 crore, ‘Kapoor And Sons’: Rs.46.93 crore, ‘Ki And Ka’: Rs.37.57 crore, ‘Neerja’ Rs.35.32 crore, he added.

Baaghi is Tiger’s second film with Sabbir Khan after Heropanti.

The film also stars Sudheer Babu and Sunil Grover.