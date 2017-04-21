Baahubali 2 actor Sathyaraj apologises: says “not against Karnataka”

Chennai, April 21: Popular actor Satyaraj on Friday apologised actor Sathyaraj over the issue of the release of Bahubali 2. He has read a two-page note in a press meet held today.

“Not against Karnataka, apologise for the statement I made 9 years back, said actor Sathyaraj on his Cauvery water dispute comments. Kannada groups had threatened to stall Baahubali 2 film release over actor Sathyaraj’s remarks on Cauvery water issue.

