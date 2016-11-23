Baahubali 2 Video Online : Trainee graphic designer in Annapurna Studio arrested

Hyderabad, Nov 23: A trainee graphic designer working with Annapurna Studio was arrested for leaking a six-minute clip of the movie Baahubali 2 on Tuesday. Krishna Dayanand Chowdary, the accused, reportedly uploaded the video on Youtube, which was seen by Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of the movie, on Monday night.

After the producer approached the Jubilee Hills police station, he was directed to the Cyber Crime cell, Central Crime Station (CCS), which registered a case against Krishna under Sections 66 and 43 (B) of the IT Act and Section 63 of the Copyright Act, said Raghuveer, ACP, cyber crime cell. He added that Krishna had also sent the video clip to two of his friends, Akhil and Aishwarya, in Vijayawada.

“If it is found that his two friends also had uploaded the video online, then they too will be arrested and booked,” Mr. Raghuveer told The Hindu. The ACP added that after the movie’s producer had seen the video clip online, they traced the source to Annapurna Studio, which was assigned part of work for the movie.

After tracing it to the studio, Mr. Yarlagadda and his team then went to Krishna’s house at Tolichowki. There they found the video clip from Baahubali 2 on his laptop. “They also checked Krishna’s phone, but he had formatted it. The clip features a war scene from the upcoming movie,” said the police officer. Krishna had joined the studio a few months ago as a trainee.