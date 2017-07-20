Baahubali Shivudu jump from the cascading waterfall takes a business man’s life from Mumbai
Mumbai,July20:‘Baahubali’ has gone down in the history of Indian film industry for its magnum opus nature and excellent plot which makes fans never get enough of the movie. While movies always cite a disclaimer about the dangerous stunts that actors perform and ensure that they warn the fans never to try them at home or in personal life without a professional training. Sometimes, fans just lose track of what they are to do and what to refrain.
As per reports on Mumbai Mirror, Indrapal Patil, a business man from Mumbai jumped from a waterfall at Mahuli Fort in Shahapur, missed landing on his feet and thereafter lost his life. According to the Shahpur police, “these leaps are inspired by the jump in the Baahubali movie.”
Indrapal’s brother, however, alleges that he must have been playfully pushed by someone or must have been a planned attack. As per further reports on Mumbai Mirror, this is the second death in the last fortnight.