Baahubali Shivudu jump from the cascading waterfall takes a business man’s life from Mumbai

Mumbai,July20:‘Baahubali’ has gone down in the history of Indian film industry for its magnum opus nature and excellent plot which makes fans never get enough of the movie. While movies always cite a disclaimer about the dangerous stunts that actors perform and ensure that they warn the fans never to try them at home or in personal life without a professional training. Sometimes, fans just lose track of what they are to do and what to refrain.

The iconic Shivudu jump from the cascading waterfall from ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ which sent shivers down our soul just to watch it on the big screen was performed by a businessman recently resulting in an unfortunate death.

As per reports on Mumbai Mirror, Indrapal Patil, a business man from Mumbai jumped from a waterfall at Mahuli Fort in Shahapur, missed landing on his feet and thereafter lost his life. According to the Shahpur police, “these leaps are inspired by the jump in the Baahubali movie.”

Indrapal’s brother, however, alleges that he must have been playfully pushed by someone or must have been a planned attack. As per further reports on Mumbai Mirror, this is the second death in the last fortnight.

Police are in fact reported of injuries every two-three days. “Every year during monsoon, we have our hands full with these incidents. Last month, a man died of a heart attack while he was trying to climb up to the waterfall’s source. The police are looking to make this waterfall, a no-entry zone. “We can’t let anyone come to the area as we don’t know who will try to imitate the ‘Baahubali jump’. We prefer people missing out on enjoying nature’s beauty than people leaping to their deaths.” stated a police official.