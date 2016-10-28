When ‘Baahubali’ SS Rajamouli meets ‘Sarkar’ Amitabh Bachchan : Simplicity spreads all around

New Delhi , Oct. 28 (ANI): Some magic was created when ‘Baahubali’ helmer SS Rajamouli recently dropped in the set of ‘Sarkar 3,’ where Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting now-a-days.

The 74-year-old actor tweeted a moment of the meet and wrote alongside, “The genius director Rajamouli of that colossal film ‘Bahubali’ on set of SARKAR 3 .. a simple humble man !!”

The third installment of the Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Sarkar’ franchise is loosely based on Hollywood’s Godfather and has vamped up the entire cast, which includes Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh, Jackie Shroff, Bharat Dhabolkar and Rohini Hattangadi.

Big-B, who features as Subhash ‘Sarkar’ Nagare in the movie, expressed his happiness of being a part of the movie over a tweet.

“This SARKAR 3 is getting more out of everyone, than any before .. privileged and so humbled that 3 series contain me ..” he wrote.

He even took to his blog to post on the film’s preliminary reception and wrote, “I saw the first scene of Sarkar 3 edited by RGV of Ram Gopal Varma and shared it with some. A stunned silence preceded the gushing praise that followed. From common house wives to seasoned head of work departments, ‘If this is the first scene,’ they said, ‘wonder what will happen after this’ and how will the strength of the first scene remain in such prominence compared to what shall follow later.”

Meanwhile, Rajamouli will release the second and final part of his epic drama ‘Baahubali’ on April 28, next year.

Last week, on Prabhas’ birthday, the makers revealed the film’s first look and Rajamouli wrote alongside, “MAHENDRA BAAHUBALI is ARRIVING …. #Baahubali2FirstLook. #WKKB. .”

Although no such reason for Big-B and Rajamouli’s meet has been known yet, but we can always expect something good out of it.