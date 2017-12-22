Baahubali: The Conclusion: Biggest box office hit of 2017 

The year 2017 witnessed witnessed many films joining the Crore club. Though many movies registered great success in the box-office, the much-celebrated movie of the year 2017, that caused ripples in Indian as well as the global film industry was SS Rajamouli’s high-budget epic movie Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The movie crossed all the barriers set by the formers and established a new benchmark in Indian Cinema Industry. The movie earned about Rs 14.169 billion in India and about Rs 2.896 billion overseas. Baahubali 2 surpassed the movie PK (2014) to briefly become the highest grossing Indian film of all time, collecting approximately Rs 8 billion worldwide within just six days of its release.

The film was made on an estimated budget of Rs 2.5 billion and the production was launched on 17 December 2015 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was written by SS Rajamouli’s father K V Vijayendra Prasad and it was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banner Arka Media Works.

Tollywood stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty played the lead roles in the film, while Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj appear in prominent roles.

The Film was released on about 9000 screens all over the World on 28 April 2017. The movie screened about 6500 screens in India alone on the day of its release.

Released in conventional 2D and IMAX formats, The Conclusion was the first Telugu film to also release in 4K High Definition format.

The movie became the first ever Indian film to gross over Rs 10 billion, doing so in just ten days. Within India, it set many films records, becoming the highest-grossing film in Hindi, as well as in its original Telugu and Tamil languages and worldwide it got set record of being the 49th highest-grossing film of 2017. The film sold an estimated 105 million tickets during its box office run, the highest recorded footfall for any film in India.

The movie has garnered the Telstra People’s Choice Award at the 2017 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Baahubali: The Conclusion was premiered at the British Film Institute and was the inaugural feature film at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival. It is showcased in the “Indian Panorama” section of the 48th International Film Festival of India.